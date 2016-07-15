July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 15
Valerenga Oslo 1 Sogndal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 11 3 1 30 9 36
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 15 10 3 2 22 10 33
3 Stromsgodset IF 15 9 2 4 29 19 29
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 15 8 2 5 15 12 26
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 2 5 15 13 26
6 FK Haugesund 15 7 4 4 27 21 25
7 Molde 15 7 3 5 28 25 24
8 Sogndal 16 5 7 4 18 17 22
9 Sarpsborg 08 15 6 4 5 17 20 22
10 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 25 25 17
11 Tromso 15 4 5 6 16 23 17
12 Bodo Glimt 15 4 3 8 17 20 15
13 Stabaek 15 4 1 10 16 23 13
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 15 3 3 9 18 26 12
-------------------------
15 Valerenga Oslo 16 3 3 10 16 25 12
16 IK Start 15 0 6 9 10 31 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 16
FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1330)
Aalesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sunday, July 17
Stromsgodset IF v Tromso (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Odd Grenland (1600)
Molde v IK Start (1600)
Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1800)