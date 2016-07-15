July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 15 Valerenga Oslo 1 Sogndal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 15 11 3 1 30 9 36 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 15 10 3 2 22 10 33 3 Stromsgodset IF 15 9 2 4 29 19 29 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 15 8 2 5 15 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 15 8 2 5 15 13 26 6 FK Haugesund 15 7 4 4 27 21 25 7 Molde 15 7 3 5 28 25 24 8 Sogndal 16 5 7 4 18 17 22 9 Sarpsborg 08 15 6 4 5 17 20 22 10 Lillestrom 15 4 5 6 25 25 17 11 Tromso 15 4 5 6 16 23 17 12 Bodo Glimt 15 4 3 8 17 20 15 13 Stabaek 15 4 1 10 16 23 13 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 15 3 3 9 18 26 12 ------------------------- 15 Valerenga Oslo 16 3 3 10 16 25 12 16 IK Start 15 0 6 9 10 31 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 16 FK Haugesund v Viking Stavanger (1330) Aalesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, July 17 Stromsgodset IF v Tromso (1330) Bodo Glimt v Odd Grenland (1600) Molde v IK Start (1600) Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1600) Sarpsborg 08 v Lillestrom (1800)