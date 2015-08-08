Aug 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 8
Sarpsborg 08 0 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, August 7
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Mjondalen IF 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Tromso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 13 3 2 48 18 42
-------------------------
2 Valerenga Oslo 19 11 3 5 36 25 36
3 Stabaek 18 10 5 3 31 20 35
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 11 1 7 36 23 34
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 17 9 3 5 35 27 30
6 Odd Grenland 18 7 7 4 32 27 28
7 Molde 17 7 4 6 36 20 25
8 Lillestrom * 18 6 7 5 26 25 24
9 Bodo Glimt 18 7 2 9 27 35 23
10 Aalesund 18 6 4 8 24 37 22
11 FK Haugesund 18 5 6 7 18 28 21
12 IK Start 18 5 4 9 26 31 19
13 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 7 8 22 29 19
-------------------------
14 Tromso 19 4 4 11 25 37 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 19 3 7 9 29 46 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 19 3 3 13 20 43 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 9
Bodo Glimt v IK Start (1600)
FK Haugesund v Aalesund (1600)
Lillestrom v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Stabaek (1600)
Odd Grenland v Molde (1800)