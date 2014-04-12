April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
FK Haugesund 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Lillestrom 0 Viking Stavanger 1
Friday, April 11
Sandnes Ulf 1 Brann Bergen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stabaek 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Viking Stavanger 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
3 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
6 Odd Grenland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
8 Molde 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
9 IK Start 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
10 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
11 Aalesund 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 FK Haugesund 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
13 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
-------------------------
14 Bodo Glimt 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
16 Brann Bergen 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 13
Stabaek v Molde (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Sogndal (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v IK Start (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1700)