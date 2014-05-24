May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 24
Lillestrom 5 Stabaek 1
Stromsgodset IF 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Friday, May 23
FK Haugesund 1 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 11 8 2 1 23 8 26
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 11 6 3 2 21 13 21
3 Lillestrom 11 5 3 3 19 11 18
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 11 6 0 5 18 20 18
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 10 4 5 1 13 8 17
6 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 4 5 2 19 15 17
7 Odd Grenland 10 5 2 3 13 12 17
8 Valerenga Oslo 10 4 4 2 18 12 16
9 Bodo Glimt 10 4 2 4 16 17 14
10 Sarpsborg 08 10 3 3 4 15 18 12
11 Sogndal 10 3 2 5 14 19 11
12 IK Start 10 2 3 5 13 18 9
13 Brann Bergen 10 2 2 6 11 19 8
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 10 1 4 5 9 14 7
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 11 1 4 6 10 18 7
16 Sandnes Ulf 10 1 4 5 9 19 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 25
Aalesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
IK Start v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sogndal v Sandnes Ulf (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)