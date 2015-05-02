May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 5 4 1 0 19 4 13
-------------------------
2 Molde 5 3 1 1 12 5 10
3 Valerenga Oslo 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
-------------------------
5 Stabaek 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
6 Sarpsborg 08 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
7 Sandefjord Fotball 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
8 Mjondalen IF 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
9 Viking Stavanger 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
10 Stromsgodset IF 6 1 3 2 8 11 6
11 Lillestrom * 5 1 3 1 7 6 5
12 IK Start 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
13 FK Haugesund 5 1 2 2 3 10 5
-------------------------
14 Tromso 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 5 1 1 3 4 14 4
16 Bodo Glimt 5 0 1 4 7 14 1
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Aalesund v Bodo Glimt (1330)
IK Start v Tromso (1330)
FK Haugesund v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Lillestrom v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Stabaek v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Odd Grenland v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)
Monday, May 4
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)