Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Bodo Glimt 2 Brann Bergen 1
Lillestrom 4 IK Start 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Sandnes Ulf 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Stabaek 1
Sogndal 0 Molde 1
Viking Stavanger 1 Aalesund 2
Saturday, October 25
FK Haugesund 3 Stromsgodset IF 2
Friday, October 24
Valerenga Oslo 1 Odd Grenland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 28 21 5 2 60 22 68
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 28 17 7 4 52 29 58
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 16 6 6 59 42 54
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 28 14 5 9 45 38 47
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 28 12 7 9 43 32 43
6 Valerenga Oslo 28 10 9 9 57 49 39
7 Sarpsborg 08 28 9 10 9 38 45 37
8 Stabaek 28 10 6 12 42 51 36
9 Aalesund 28 9 8 11 34 37 35
10 IK Start 28 10 4 14 44 56 34
11 Viking Stavanger 28 7 12 9 39 39 33
12 FK Haugesund 28 9 6 13 40 46 33
13 Bodo Glimt 28 9 5 14 42 54 32
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 28 6 6 16 30 45 24
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 28 6 5 17 36 51 23
16 Sandnes Ulf 28 4 9 15 23 48 21
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation