April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 2
Honefoss BK 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Molde 1 Lillestrom 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
3 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
5 Tromso 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 Honefoss BK 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
7 IK Start 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
8 Viking Stavanger 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Valerenga Oslo 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Brann Bergen 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
12 Sogndal 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
13 Molde 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
-------------------------
14 Odd Grenland 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 5
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1700)
Saturday, April 6
IK Start v Tromso (1330)
Brann Bergen v Molde (1600)
Sunday, April 7
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Aalesund v Honefoss BK (1600)
Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)