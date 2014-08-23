Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Stromsgodset IF 2 Stabaek 3
Valerenga Oslo 3 Brann Bergen 3
Friday, August 22
Sandnes Ulf 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 20 14 5 1 43 16 47
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 20 12 5 3 30 17 41
3 Stromsgodset IF 21 11 4 6 34 27 37
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 21 8 9 4 44 34 33
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 40 35 33
6 Viking Stavanger 21 7 11 3 33 25 32
7 Lillestrom 20 8 7 5 31 22 31
8 Stabaek 21 8 2 11 33 42 26
9 Sarpsborg 08 20 6 7 7 27 35 25
10 Bodo Glimt 20 6 4 10 28 35 22
11 IK Start 20 6 4 10 30 39 22
12 FK Haugesund 20 5 6 9 28 30 21
13 Aalesund 20 5 6 9 22 24 21
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 5 5 10 21 32 20
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 21 5 4 12 28 38 19
16 Sandnes Ulf 21 2 7 12 17 38 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
Odd Grenland v IK Start (1330)
FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Sogndal v Lillestrom (1600)
Molde v Aalesund (1700)