Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 23 Stromsgodset IF 2 Stabaek 3 Valerenga Oslo 3 Brann Bergen 3 Friday, August 22 Sandnes Ulf 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 20 14 5 1 43 16 47 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 20 12 5 3 30 17 41 3 Stromsgodset IF 21 11 4 6 34 27 37 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 21 8 9 4 44 34 33 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 40 35 33 6 Viking Stavanger 21 7 11 3 33 25 32 7 Lillestrom 20 8 7 5 31 22 31 8 Stabaek 21 8 2 11 33 42 26 9 Sarpsborg 08 20 6 7 7 27 35 25 10 Bodo Glimt 20 6 4 10 28 35 22 11 IK Start 20 6 4 10 30 39 22 12 FK Haugesund 20 5 6 9 28 30 21 13 Aalesund 20 5 6 9 22 24 21 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 20 5 5 10 21 32 20 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 21 5 4 12 28 38 19 16 Sandnes Ulf 21 2 7 12 17 38 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 24 Odd Grenland v IK Start (1330) FK Haugesund v Bodo Glimt (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Sogndal v Lillestrom (1600) Molde v Aalesund (1700)