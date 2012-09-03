Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, September 3 Stabaek 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sunday, September 2 Aalesund 2 Honefoss BK 0 FK Haugesund 0 Odd Grenland 1 Brann Bergen 4 Molde 1 Sogndal 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Tromso 1 Saturday, September 1 Lillestrom 1 Fredrikstad 2 Friday, August 31 Valerenga Oslo 4 Sandnes Ulf 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 21 12 5 4 43 29 41 ------------------------- 2 Molde 21 13 2 6 36 24 41 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 10 10 1 36 16 40 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 20 9 6 5 32 22 33 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 21 10 2 9 42 30 32 6 FK Haugesund 21 8 7 6 35 25 31 7 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 4 8 32 29 31 8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 28 27 31 9 Aalesund 21 7 8 6 29 25 29 10 Honefoss BK 21 7 8 6 22 24 29 11 Odd Grenland 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 12 Lillestrom 21 5 9 7 31 36 24 13 Sogndal 21 4 8 9 20 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 20 5 5 10 23 38 20 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 21 5 3 13 29 42 18 16 Stabaek 21 3 1 17 17 51 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation