Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
FK Haugesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Tromso 0
Friday, October 23
IK Start 1 Mjondalen IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 27 19 5 3 65 21 62
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 27 16 5 6 49 33 53
3 Stromsgodset IF 27 16 4 7 60 38 52
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 27 13 9 5 50 36 48
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 27 15 2 10 47 33 47
6 Valerenga Oslo 28 14 5 9 45 37 47
7 Molde 27 12 7 8 53 29 43
8 Lillestrom * 27 10 9 8 39 37 38
9 Bodo Glimt 27 11 4 12 46 49 37
10 Aalesund 27 10 5 12 39 53 35
11 Sarpsborg 08 28 7 10 11 34 45 31
12 FK Haugesund 28 8 7 13 30 47 31
13 Tromso 28 5 8 15 32 49 23
-------------------------
14 IK Start 28 5 7 16 33 58 22
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 28 4 9 15 36 64 21
16 Sandefjord Fotball 27 4 4 19 31 60 16
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Aalesund v Molde (1430)
Bodo Glimt v Lillestrom (1700)
Odd Grenland v Sandefjord Fotball (1700)
Stromsgodset IF v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)
Viking Stavanger v Stabaek (1900)