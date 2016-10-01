Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Sogndal 0 Brann Bergen 0
Stabaek 1 Lillestrom 2
Friday, September 30
Bodo Glimt 4 Stromsgodset IF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 19 5 1 57 17 62
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 26 13 6 7 35 22 45
3 Odd Grenland 25 12 6 7 36 28 42
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 25 11 7 7 39 35 40
-------------------------
5 Sarpsborg 08 25 11 6 8 27 29 39
6 Molde 25 11 5 9 42 39 38
7 Stromsgodset IF 26 10 6 10 39 38 36
8 Viking Stavanger 25 10 6 9 26 29 36
9 Sogndal 26 8 11 7 30 29 35
10 Valerenga Oslo 25 8 6 11 33 34 30
11 Bodo Glimt 26 8 6 12 34 38 30
12 Tromso 25 8 6 11 30 36 30
13 Aalesund 25 8 5 12 34 44 29
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 26 7 6 13 30 36 27
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 26 6 8 12 40 47 26
16 IK Start 25 1 9 15 19 50 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Tromso v Molde (1600)
Viking Stavanger v IK Start (1800)