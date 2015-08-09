Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Bodo Glimt 5 IK Start 1
FK Haugesund 3 Aalesund 1
Lillestrom 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 5
Odd Grenland 2 Molde 2
Stromsgodset IF 0 Stabaek 2
Saturday, August 8
Sarpsborg 08 0 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, August 7
Sandefjord Fotball 2 Mjondalen IF 1
Valerenga Oslo 1 Tromso 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 14 3 2 53 18 45
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 19 11 5 3 33 20 38
3 Valerenga Oslo 19 11 3 5 36 25 36
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 11 1 7 36 23 34
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 18 9 3 6 35 29 30
6 Odd Grenland 19 7 8 4 34 29 29
7 Molde 18 7 5 6 38 22 26
8 Bodo Glimt 19 8 2 9 32 36 26
9 Lillestrom * 19 6 7 6 26 30 24
10 FK Haugesund 19 6 6 7 21 29 24
11 Aalesund 19 6 4 9 25 40 22
12 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 7 8 22 29 19
13 IK Start 19 5 4 10 27 36 19
-------------------------
14 Tromso 19 4 4 11 25 37 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 19 3 7 9 29 46 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 19 3 3 13 20 43 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation