May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 25
Aalesund 0 Sarpsborg 08 0
IK Start 0 Odd Grenland 1
Brann Bergen 2 Valerenga Oslo 3
Sogndal 1 Sandnes Ulf 0
Viking Stavanger 2 Bodo Glimt 3
Saturday, May 24
Lillestrom 5 Stabaek 1
Stromsgodset IF 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Friday, May 23
FK Haugesund 1 Molde 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 11 8 2 1 23 8 26
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 11 6 3 2 21 13 21
3 Odd Grenland 11 6 2 3 14 12 20
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 11 5 4 2 21 14 19
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 11 5 3 3 19 11 18
6 Stabaek 11 6 0 5 18 20 18
7 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 4 5 2 19 15 17
8 Viking Stavanger 11 4 5 2 15 11 17
9 Bodo Glimt 11 5 2 4 19 19 17
10 Sogndal 11 4 2 5 15 19 14
11 Sarpsborg 08 11 3 4 4 15 18 13
12 IK Start 11 2 3 6 13 19 9
13 Aalesund 11 1 5 5 9 14 8
-------------------------
14 Brann Bergen 11 2 2 7 13 22 8
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 11 1 4 6 10 18 7
16 Sandnes Ulf 11 1 4 6 9 20 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation