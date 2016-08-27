Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 27
FK Haugesund 3 Brann Bergen 2
Stromsgodset IF 0 Molde 2
Friday, August 26
Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 15 5 1 47 15 50
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 21 11 5 5 30 22 38
3 FK Haugesund 22 11 5 6 38 33 38
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 22 11 4 7 31 21 37
-------------------------
5 Molde 22 11 4 7 41 35 37
6 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 6 6 25 24 36
7 Stromsgodset IF 22 10 4 8 33 28 34
8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 23 26 31
9 Sogndal 21 6 9 6 24 25 27
10 Valerenga Oslo 21 7 4 10 29 30 25
11 Tromso 21 6 6 9 25 31 24
12 Lillestrom 21 5 7 9 32 36 22
13 Bodo Glimt 21 5 6 10 25 31 21
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 21 5 5 11 26 31 20
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 22 5 5 12 25 41 20
16 IK Start 21 0 9 12 17 42 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
Sogndal v Stabaek (1330)
Bodo Glimt v IK Start (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600)
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1800)