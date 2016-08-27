Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 27 FK Haugesund 3 Brann Bergen 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Molde 2 Friday, August 26 Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 15 5 1 47 15 50 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 21 11 5 5 30 22 38 3 FK Haugesund 22 11 5 6 38 33 38 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 22 11 4 7 31 21 37 ------------------------- 5 Molde 22 11 4 7 41 35 37 6 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 6 6 25 24 36 7 Stromsgodset IF 22 10 4 8 33 28 34 8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 23 26 31 9 Sogndal 21 6 9 6 24 25 27 10 Valerenga Oslo 21 7 4 10 29 30 25 11 Tromso 21 6 6 9 25 31 24 12 Lillestrom 21 5 7 9 32 36 22 13 Bodo Glimt 21 5 6 10 25 31 21 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 21 5 5 11 26 31 20 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 22 5 5 12 25 41 20 16 IK Start 21 0 9 12 17 42 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Sogndal v Stabaek (1330) Bodo Glimt v IK Start (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Tromso (1600) Viking Stavanger v Lillestrom (1600) Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1800)