Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 3 FK Haugesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 17 12 2 3 38 20 38 ------------------------- 2 Molde 17 10 2 5 30 19 32 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 9 1 27 15 30 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 18 7 7 4 29 20 28 ------------------------- 5 Honefoss BK 17 7 6 4 19 18 27 6 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 25 26 25 7 Tromso 16 6 6 4 26 20 24 8 Viking Stavanger 17 7 3 7 20 24 24 9 Brann Bergen 17 7 2 8 31 26 23 10 Aalesund 17 5 8 4 24 20 23 11 Odd Grenland 17 6 4 7 24 28 22 12 Sogndal 17 4 7 6 17 21 19 13 Lillestrom 17 4 7 6 24 29 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 16 4 5 7 19 30 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12 16 Stabaek 17 2 1 14 14 40 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 4 Honefoss BK v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Molde v Sogndal (1800) Sunday, August 5 Fredrikstad v Tromso (1600) Odd Grenland v Viking Stavanger (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Lillestrom (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800) Monday, August 6 Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.