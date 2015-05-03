May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 3
Aalesund 2 Bodo Glimt 0
FK Haugesund 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
IK Start 3 Tromso 1
Lillestrom 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Odd Grenland 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Stabaek 1 Mjondalen IF 0
Saturday, May 2
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 1 0 21 5 16
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 6 4 1 1 7 3 13
3 Valerenga Oslo 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
-------------------------
4 Molde 5 3 1 1 12 5 10
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 6 3 1 2 11 9 10
6 Sarpsborg 08 6 2 3 1 7 5 9
7 IK Start 6 2 2 2 11 10 8
8 FK Haugesund 6 2 2 2 5 11 8
9 Aalesund 6 2 1 3 6 14 7
10 Lillestrom * 6 1 4 1 8 7 6
11 Sandefjord Fotball 6 2 0 4 9 10 6
12 Viking Stavanger 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
13 Stromsgodset IF 6 1 3 2 8 11 6
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 6 1 3 2 6 9 6
-------------------------
15 Tromso 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
16 Bodo Glimt 6 0 1 5 7 16 1
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 4
Viking Stavanger v Molde (1700)