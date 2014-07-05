July 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 5
Molde 3 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 14 10 3 1 31 11 33
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 13 7 3 3 23 17 24
3 Odd Grenland 13 7 3 3 15 12 24
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 6 5 2 26 18 23
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 13 6 4 3 24 16 22
6 Lillestrom 13 6 3 4 23 14 21
7 Viking Stavanger 13 5 6 2 20 13 21
8 Bodo Glimt 13 5 3 5 20 21 18
9 Sogndal 14 5 3 6 17 22 18
10 Stabaek 13 6 0 7 20 26 18
11 Sarpsborg 08 13 3 5 5 16 23 14
12 IK Start 13 3 3 7 17 24 12
13 Aalesund 13 2 5 6 12 17 11
-------------------------
14 FK Haugesund 13 2 4 7 15 20 10
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 13 2 4 7 10 23 10
16 Brann Bergen 13 2 2 9 15 27 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 6
Stromsgodset IF v Sandnes Ulf (1330)
IK Start v Lillestrom (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Stabaek v Aalesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Brann Bergen (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v FK Haugesund (1700)
Monday, July 7
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1700)