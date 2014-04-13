April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
Bodo Glimt 4 Sogndal 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Odd Grenland 0
Sarpsborg 08 1 IK Start 1
Stabaek 0 Molde 2
Stromsgodset IF 2 Aalesund 0
Saturday, April 12
FK Haugesund 1 Valerenga Oslo 1
Lillestrom 0 Viking Stavanger 1
Friday, April 11
Sandnes Ulf 1 Brann Bergen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
2 Molde 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
3 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
-------------------------
4 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 2 0 5 2 5
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
6 Viking Stavanger 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Lillestrom 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
8 Bodo Glimt 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
8 IK Start 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
10 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Odd Grenland 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
12 FK Haugesund 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
13 Aalesund 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 3 6 2
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
16 Sogndal 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation