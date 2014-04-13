April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Bodo Glimt 4 Sogndal 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Odd Grenland 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 IK Start 1 Stabaek 0 Molde 2 Stromsgodset IF 2 Aalesund 0 Saturday, April 12 FK Haugesund 1 Valerenga Oslo 1 Lillestrom 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Friday, April 11 Sandnes Ulf 1 Brann Bergen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Molde 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 3 Stabaek 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 ------------------------- 4 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 2 0 5 2 5 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 1 2 0 5 3 5 6 Viking Stavanger 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 Lillestrom 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 8 Bodo Glimt 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 8 IK Start 3 1 1 1 6 6 4 10 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 11 Odd Grenland 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 12 FK Haugesund 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 13 Aalesund 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 16 Sogndal 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation