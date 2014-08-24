Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
FK Haugesund 1 Bodo Glimt 2
Molde 5 Aalesund 0
Odd Grenland 4 IK Start 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sarpsborg 08 0
Sogndal 0 Lillestrom 1
Saturday, August 23
Stromsgodset IF 2 Stabaek 3
Valerenga Oslo 3 Brann Bergen 3
Friday, August 22
Sandnes Ulf 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 21 15 5 1 48 16 50
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 21 13 5 3 34 18 44
3 Stromsgodset IF 21 11 4 6 34 27 37
-------------------------
4 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 10 6 5 42 35 36
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 21 9 7 5 32 22 34
6 Valerenga Oslo 21 8 9 4 44 34 33
7 Viking Stavanger 21 7 11 3 33 25 32
8 Stabaek 21 8 2 11 33 42 26
9 Bodo Glimt 21 7 4 10 30 36 25
10 Sarpsborg 08 21 6 7 8 27 37 25
11 IK Start 21 6 4 11 31 43 22
12 FK Haugesund 21 5 6 10 29 32 21
13 Aalesund 21 5 6 10 22 29 21
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 21 5 5 11 21 33 20
-------------------------
15 Brann Bergen 21 5 4 12 28 38 19
16 Sandnes Ulf 21 2 7 12 17 38 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation