Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 4
Honefoss BK 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Molde 2 Sogndal 1
Friday, August 3
FK Haugesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39
-------------------------
2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 9 1 27 15 30
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 18 7 7 4 29 20 28
-------------------------
5 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28
6 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 25 26 25
7 Tromso 16 6 6 4 26 20 24
8 Viking Stavanger 17 7 3 7 20 24 24
9 Brann Bergen 17 7 2 8 31 26 23
10 Aalesund 17 5 8 4 24 20 23
11 Odd Grenland 17 6 4 7 24 28 22
12 Lillestrom 17 4 7 6 24 29 19
13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 16 4 5 7 19 30 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12
16 Stabaek 17 2 1 14 14 40 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 5
Fredrikstad v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v Lillestrom (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800)
Monday, August 6
Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1700)