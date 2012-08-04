Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 4 Honefoss BK 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 2 Sogndal 1 Friday, August 3 FK Haugesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39 ------------------------- 2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 7 9 1 27 15 30 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 18 7 7 4 29 20 28 ------------------------- 5 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28 6 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 25 26 25 7 Tromso 16 6 6 4 26 20 24 8 Viking Stavanger 17 7 3 7 20 24 24 9 Brann Bergen 17 7 2 8 31 26 23 10 Aalesund 17 5 8 4 24 20 23 11 Odd Grenland 17 6 4 7 24 28 22 12 Lillestrom 17 4 7 6 24 29 19 13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 16 4 5 7 19 30 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 17 3 3 11 24 35 12 16 Stabaek 17 2 1 14 14 40 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 5 Fredrikstad v Tromso (1600) Odd Grenland v Viking Stavanger (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Lillestrom (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800) Monday, August 6 Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1700)