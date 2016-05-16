Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Aalesund 1 IK Start 1 Odd Grenland 2 Molde 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Lillestrom 1 Brann Bergen 1 Stabaek 0 Stromsgodset IF 4 Sarpsborg 08 0 Tromso 1 Bodo Glimt 2 Valerenga Oslo 0 FK Haugesund 1 Viking Stavanger 0 Sogndal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 9 1 1 21 5 28 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 11 7 2 2 15 8 23 3 Molde 11 6 3 2 22 17 21 ------------------------- 4 Stromsgodset IF 11 6 2 3 20 13 20 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 11 6 2 3 22 16 20 6 Brann Bergen 11 6 2 3 10 8 20 7 Viking Stavanger 11 5 2 4 10 11 17 8 Lillestrom 11 4 4 3 19 15 16 9 Sarpsborg 08 11 4 3 4 12 14 15 10 Sogndal 11 3 4 4 8 9 13 11 Bodo Glimt 11 3 2 6 13 16 11 12 Valerenga Oslo 11 3 1 7 10 14 10 13 Tromso 11 2 4 5 6 17 10 ------------------------- 14 Aalesund 11 2 2 7 12 16 8 ------------------------- 15 Stabaek 11 2 1 8 9 18 7 16 IK Start 11 0 5 6 6 18 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.