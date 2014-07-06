July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 6
IK Start 3 Lillestrom 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 5 FK Haugesund 3
Sarpsborg 08 2 Bodo Glimt 1
Stabaek 0 Aalesund 2
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sandnes Ulf 0
Viking Stavanger 0 Brann Bergen 2
Saturday, July 5
Molde 3 Sogndal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 14 10 3 1 31 11 33
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 14 8 3 3 24 17 27
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 14 7 5 2 31 21 26
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 13 7 3 3 15 12 24
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 13 6 4 3 24 16 22
6 Lillestrom 14 6 3 5 24 17 21
7 Viking Stavanger 14 5 6 3 20 15 21
8 Bodo Glimt 14 5 3 6 21 23 18
9 Sogndal 14 5 3 6 17 22 18
10 Stabaek 14 6 0 8 20 28 18
11 Sarpsborg 08 14 4 5 5 18 24 17
12 IK Start 14 4 3 7 20 25 15
13 Aalesund 14 3 5 6 14 17 14
-------------------------
14 Brann Bergen 14 3 2 9 17 27 11
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 14 2 4 8 18 25 10
16 Sandnes Ulf 14 2 4 8 10 24 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 7
Odd Grenland v Valerenga Oslo (1700)