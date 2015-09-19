Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
IK Start 0 Lillestrom 0
Stabaek 2 Tromso 1
Friday, September 18
Viking Stavanger 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 17 4 2 58 19 55
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 24 14 5 5 43 28 47
3 Viking Stavanger 24 14 2 8 45 28 44
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 23 11 8 4 43 31 41
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 23 12 4 7 48 35 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 23 11 3 9 38 34 36
7 Molde 22 9 7 6 45 26 34
8 Bodo Glimt 23 10 2 11 41 43 32
9 Lillestrom * 24 8 9 7 34 36 32
10 Aalesund 23 8 4 11 31 47 28
11 FK Haugesund 23 7 6 10 27 41 27
12 Sarpsborg 08 23 6 8 9 29 34 26
13 IK Start 24 5 5 14 30 48 20
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 23 4 8 11 33 52 20
-------------------------
15 Tromso 24 4 7 13 28 42 19
16 Sandefjord Fotball 23 3 4 16 25 54 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1330)
Bodo Glimt v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Molde v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Mjondalen IF v Valerenga Oslo (1800)