Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 IK Start 0 Lillestrom 0 Stabaek 2 Tromso 1 Friday, September 18 Viking Stavanger 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 23 17 4 2 58 19 55 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 24 14 5 5 43 28 47 3 Viking Stavanger 24 14 2 8 45 28 44 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 23 11 8 4 43 31 41 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 23 12 4 7 48 35 40 6 Valerenga Oslo 23 11 3 9 38 34 36 7 Molde 22 9 7 6 45 26 34 8 Bodo Glimt 23 10 2 11 41 43 32 9 Lillestrom * 24 8 9 7 34 36 32 10 Aalesund 23 8 4 11 31 47 28 11 FK Haugesund 23 7 6 10 27 41 27 12 Sarpsborg 08 23 6 8 9 29 34 26 13 IK Start 24 5 5 14 30 48 20 ------------------------- 14 Mjondalen IF 23 4 8 11 33 52 20 ------------------------- 15 Tromso 24 4 7 13 28 42 19 16 Sandefjord Fotball 23 3 4 16 25 54 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1330) Bodo Glimt v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) FK Haugesund v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Molde v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Mjondalen IF v Valerenga Oslo (1800)