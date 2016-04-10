April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
IK Start 1 Molde 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Aalesund 0
Brann Bergen 1 Bodo Glimt 0
Tromso 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Viking Stavanger 0 Odd Grenland 2
Saturday, April 9
Lillestrom 4 Sarpsborg 08 0
Stabaek 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Friday, April 8
Sogndal 1 FK Haugesund 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 0 1 4 1 9
-------------------------
2 Molde 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
3 Odd Grenland 4 2 2 0 3 0 8
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
-------------------------
5 Bodo Glimt 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Viking Stavanger 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
7 Sogndal 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
8 Tromso 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
9 FK Haugesund 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
10 Lillestrom 4 1 2 1 8 6 5
11 Stromsgodset IF 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 IK Start 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
13 Stabaek 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 4 0 2 2 0 5 2
16 Valerenga Oslo 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation