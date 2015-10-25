Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Aalesund 1 Molde 2
Bodo Glimt 0 Lillestrom 3
Odd Grenland 4 Sandefjord Fotball 3
Stromsgodset IF 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 3
Viking Stavanger 2 Stabaek 1
Saturday, October 24
FK Haugesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Tromso 0
Friday, October 23
IK Start 1 Mjondalen IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 19 6 3 68 24 63
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 28 16 5 7 63 41 53
3 Stabaek 28 16 5 7 50 35 53
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 28 14 9 5 54 39 51
-------------------------
5 Viking Stavanger 28 16 2 10 49 34 50
6 Valerenga Oslo 28 14 5 9 45 37 47
7 Molde 28 13 7 8 55 30 46
8 Lillestrom * 28 11 9 8 42 37 41
9 Bodo Glimt 28 11 4 13 46 52 37
10 Aalesund 28 10 5 13 40 55 35
11 Sarpsborg 08 28 7 10 11 34 45 31
12 FK Haugesund 28 8 7 13 30 47 31
13 Tromso 28 5 8 15 32 49 23
-------------------------
14 IK Start 28 5 7 16 33 58 22
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 28 4 9 15 36 64 21
16 Sandefjord Fotball 28 4 4 20 34 64 16
-------------------------
C - Champion
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation