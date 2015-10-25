Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Aalesund 1 Molde 2 Bodo Glimt 0 Lillestrom 3 Odd Grenland 4 Sandefjord Fotball 3 Stromsgodset IF 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Viking Stavanger 2 Stabaek 1 Saturday, October 24 FK Haugesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 1 Sarpsborg 08 1 Tromso 0 Friday, October 23 IK Start 1 Mjondalen IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 28 19 6 3 68 24 63 ------------------------- 2 Stromsgodset IF 28 16 5 7 63 41 53 3 Stabaek 28 16 5 7 50 35 53 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 28 14 9 5 54 39 51 ------------------------- 5 Viking Stavanger 28 16 2 10 49 34 50 6 Valerenga Oslo 28 14 5 9 45 37 47 7 Molde 28 13 7 8 55 30 46 8 Lillestrom * 28 11 9 8 42 37 41 9 Bodo Glimt 28 11 4 13 46 52 37 10 Aalesund 28 10 5 13 40 55 35 11 Sarpsborg 08 28 7 10 11 34 45 31 12 FK Haugesund 28 8 7 13 30 47 31 13 Tromso 28 5 8 15 32 49 23 ------------------------- 14 IK Start 28 5 7 16 33 58 22 ------------------------- 15 Mjondalen IF 28 4 9 15 36 64 21 16 Sandefjord Fotball 28 4 4 20 34 64 16 ------------------------- C - Champion * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation