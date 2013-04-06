April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
IK Start 2 Tromso 2
Brann Bergen 1 Molde 0
Friday, April 5
Odd Grenland 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
3 Brann Bergen 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
-------------------------
4 Tromso 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
-------------------------
5 IK Start 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
6 Sarpsborg 08 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
7 Lillestrom 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
8 Honefoss BK 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
9 Viking Stavanger 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
11 Stromsgodset IF 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
13 Sogndal 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
-------------------------
14 Molde 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
-------------------------
15 FK Haugesund 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
15 Sandnes Ulf 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 7
Stromsgodset IF v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Aalesund v Honefoss BK (1600)
Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sandnes Ulf v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sogndal v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)