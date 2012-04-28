April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Fredrikstad 3 Sandnes Ulf 4 Lillestrom 0 Stromsgodset IF 1 Sogndal 2 Molde 1 Stabaek 0 Odd Grenland 2 Tromso 0 HÃnefoss BK 0 Viking Stavanger 0 FK Haugesund 2 Friday, April 27 Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 8 13 ------------------------- 2 Sogndal 6 3 3 0 9 2 12 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 12 6 12 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 ------------------------- 5 Tromso 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 Honefoss BK 6 2 4 0 6 2 10 7 Molde 6 3 0 3 8 9 9 8 Sandnes Ulf 6 2 2 2 11 13 8 9 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7 9 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 11 Odd Grenland 6 2 1 3 6 8 7 12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7 13 Fredrikstad 6 1 2 3 11 10 5 14 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3 ------------------------- 15 Lillestrom 6 0 3 3 5 9 3 16 Stabaek 6 0 1 5 2 14 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 29 Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)