April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Fredrikstad 3 Sandnes Ulf 4
Lillestrom 0 Stromsgodset IF 1
Sogndal 2 Molde 1
Stabaek 0 Odd Grenland 2
Tromso 0 HÃnefoss BK 0
Viking Stavanger 0 FK Haugesund 2
Friday, April 27
Aalesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 6 4 1 1 11 8 13
-------------------------
2 Sogndal 6 3 3 0 9 2 12
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 3 3 0 12 6 12
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
-------------------------
5 Tromso 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
6 Honefoss BK 6 2 4 0 6 2 10
7 Molde 6 3 0 3 8 9 9
8 Sandnes Ulf 6 2 2 2 11 13 8
9 Aalesund 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
9 Valerenga Oslo 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
11 Odd Grenland 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
12 Viking Stavanger 6 2 1 3 4 6 7
13 Fredrikstad 6 1 2 3 11 10 5
14 Brann Bergen 5 1 0 4 7 10 3
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
16 Stabaek 6 0 1 5 2 14 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1700)