Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Bodo Glimt 2 IK Start 0 Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Tromso 1 Sogndal 1 Stabaek 1 Viking Stavanger 2 Lillestrom 2 Saturday, August 27 FK Haugesund 3 Brann Bergen 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Molde 2 Friday, August 26 Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 16 5 1 50 16 53 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 22 11 5 6 31 24 38 3 FK Haugesund 22 11 5 6 38 33 38 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 22 11 4 7 31 21 37 ------------------------- 5 Molde 22 11 4 7 41 35 37 6 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 6 6 25 24 36 7 Stromsgodset IF 22 10 4 8 33 28 34 8 Viking Stavanger 22 9 5 8 25 28 32 9 Valerenga Oslo 22 8 4 10 31 31 28 10 Sogndal 22 6 10 6 25 26 28 11 Bodo Glimt 22 6 6 10 27 31 24 12 Tromso 22 6 6 10 26 34 24 13 Lillestrom 22 5 8 9 34 38 23 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 22 5 6 11 27 32 21 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 22 5 5 12 25 41 20 16 IK Start 22 0 9 13 17 44 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation