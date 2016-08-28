Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 28
Bodo Glimt 2 IK Start 0
Odd Grenland 1 Valerenga Oslo 2
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Tromso 1
Sogndal 1 Stabaek 1
Viking Stavanger 2 Lillestrom 2
Saturday, August 27
FK Haugesund 3 Brann Bergen 2
Stromsgodset IF 0 Molde 2
Friday, August 26
Aalesund 2 Sarpsborg 08 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 22 16 5 1 50 16 53
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 22 11 5 6 31 24 38
3 FK Haugesund 22 11 5 6 38 33 38
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 22 11 4 7 31 21 37
-------------------------
5 Molde 22 11 4 7 41 35 37
6 Sarpsborg 08 22 10 6 6 25 24 36
7 Stromsgodset IF 22 10 4 8 33 28 34
8 Viking Stavanger 22 9 5 8 25 28 32
9 Valerenga Oslo 22 8 4 10 31 31 28
10 Sogndal 22 6 10 6 25 26 28
11 Bodo Glimt 22 6 6 10 27 31 24
12 Tromso 22 6 6 10 26 34 24
13 Lillestrom 22 5 8 9 34 38 23
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 22 5 6 11 27 32 21
-------------------------
15 Aalesund 22 5 5 12 25 41 20
16 IK Start 22 0 9 13 17 44 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation