Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Aalesund 1 Odd Grenland 0
FK Haugesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Valerenga Oslo 1
Tromso 0 Molde 2
Viking Stavanger 2 IK Start 0
Saturday, October 1
Sogndal 0 Brann Bergen 0
Stabaek 1 Lillestrom 2
Friday, September 30
Bodo Glimt 4 Stromsgodset IF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 20 5 1 60 18 65
-------------------------
2 Brann Bergen 26 13 6 7 35 22 45
3 Odd Grenland 26 12 6 8 36 29 42
-------------------------
4 Molde 26 12 5 9 44 39 41
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 26 11 8 7 40 36 41
6 Sarpsborg 08 26 11 7 8 28 30 40
7 Viking Stavanger 26 11 6 9 28 29 39
8 Stromsgodset IF 26 10 6 10 39 38 36
9 Sogndal 26 8 11 7 30 29 35
10 Aalesund 26 9 5 12 35 44 32
11 Valerenga Oslo 26 8 6 12 34 37 30
12 Bodo Glimt 26 8 6 12 34 38 30
13 Tromso 26 8 6 12 30 38 30
-------------------------
14 Stabaek 26 7 6 13 30 36 27
-------------------------
15 Lillestrom 26 6 8 12 40 47 26
R16 IK Start 26 1 9 16 19 52 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation