Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
Fredrikstad 2 Tromso 0
Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 4
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Aalesund 0
Sandnes Ulf 0 Lillestrom 1
Saturday, August 4
Honefoss BK 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Molde 2 Sogndal 1
Friday, August 3
FK Haugesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39
-------------------------
2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 9 1 30 15 33
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 18 7 7 4 29 20 28
-------------------------
5 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28
6 Viking Stavanger 18 8 3 7 24 25 27
7 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 25 26 25
8 Tromso 17 6 6 5 26 22 24
9 Brann Bergen 17 7 2 8 31 26 23
10 Aalesund 18 5 8 5 24 23 23
11 Lillestrom 18 5 7 6 25 29 22
12 Odd Grenland 18 6 4 8 25 32 22
13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 17 4 5 8 19 31 17
-------------------------
15 Fredrikstad 18 4 3 11 26 35 15
16 Stabaek 17 2 1 14 14 40 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 6
Stabaek v Brann Bergen (1700)