Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Sandnes Ulf 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 26 14 10 2 48 20 52
-------------------------
2 Molde 25 16 3 6 44 29 51
3 Stromsgodset IF 25 14 6 5 52 33 48
-------------------------
4 Tromso 24 12 6 6 39 24 42
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 25 12 3 10 50 38 39
6 Valerenga Oslo 25 11 5 9 38 36 38
7 FK Haugesund 25 10 7 8 41 33 37
8 Viking Stavanger 25 10 7 8 34 32 37
9 Honefoss BK 25 7 10 8 28 32 31
10 Aalesund 25 7 9 9 31 33 30
11 Odd Grenland 25 8 6 11 29 38 30
12 Lillestrom 25 6 10 9 34 43 28
13 Sogndal 25 6 9 10 23 32 27
-------------------------
14 Fredrikstad 25 7 3 15 33 46 24
-------------------------
15 Sandnes Ulf 25 5 7 13 30 49 22
16 Stabaek 25 4 1 20 22 58 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Lillestrom v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sunday, October 21
Aalesund v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Honefoss BK v Stabaek (1600)
Tromso v FK Haugesund (1600)
Viking Stavanger v Sogndal (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1700)
Monday, October 22
Fredrikstad v Brann Bergen (1700)