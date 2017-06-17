June 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 17
Kristiansund BK 1 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 7 4 1 19 8 25
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 12 7 3 2 22 11 24
3 Brann Bergen 12 6 4 2 24 10 22
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 12 6 2 4 11 11 20
-------------------------
5 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19
6 Stabaek 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
7 Molde 12 5 2 5 18 16 17
8 Valerenga Oslo 12 5 2 5 17 18 17
9 Sogndal 12 4 3 5 18 19 15
10 FK Haugesund 12 4 3 5 14 16 15
11 Lillestrom 12 4 2 6 16 18 14
12 Sandefjord Fotball 12 4 2 6 14 20 14
13 Stromsgodset IF 12 3 4 5 14 19 13
-------------------------
14 Tromso 12 3 4 5 15 21 13
-------------------------
15 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13
16 Viking Stavanger 12 2 2 8 11 22 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 18
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Molde v Tromso (1600)
Sandefjord Fotball v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Sogndal v Odd Grenland (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Stromsgodset IF (1800)
Monday, June 19
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)