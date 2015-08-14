Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Aalesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 14 3 2 53 18 45
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 19 11 5 3 33 20 38
3 Valerenga Oslo 19 11 3 5 36 25 36
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 19 11 1 7 36 23 34
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 3 7 36 31 30
6 Odd Grenland 19 7 8 4 34 29 29
7 Molde 18 7 5 6 38 22 26
8 Bodo Glimt 19 8 2 9 32 36 26
9 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 27 41 25
10 Lillestrom * 19 6 7 6 26 30 24
11 FK Haugesund 19 6 6 7 21 29 24
12 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 7 8 22 29 19
13 IK Start 19 5 4 10 27 36 19
-------------------------
14 Tromso 19 4 4 11 25 37 16
-------------------------
15 Mjondalen IF 19 3 7 9 29 46 16
16 Sandefjord Fotball 19 3 3 13 20 43 12
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Molde v Sarpsborg 08 (1330)
Viking Stavanger v Bodo Glimt (1600)
Sunday, August 16
IK Start v Odd Grenland (1330)
Mjondalen IF v FK Haugesund (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Tromso v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Stabaek v Lillestrom (1800)