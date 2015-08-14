Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 14 Aalesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 14 3 2 53 18 45 ------------------------- 2 Stabaek 19 11 5 3 33 20 38 3 Valerenga Oslo 19 11 3 5 36 25 36 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 19 11 1 7 36 23 34 ------------------------- 5 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 3 7 36 31 30 6 Odd Grenland 19 7 8 4 34 29 29 7 Molde 18 7 5 6 38 22 26 8 Bodo Glimt 19 8 2 9 32 36 26 9 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 27 41 25 10 Lillestrom * 19 6 7 6 26 30 24 11 FK Haugesund 19 6 6 7 21 29 24 12 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 7 8 22 29 19 13 IK Start 19 5 4 10 27 36 19 ------------------------- 14 Tromso 19 4 4 11 25 37 16 ------------------------- 15 Mjondalen IF 19 3 7 9 29 46 16 16 Sandefjord Fotball 19 3 3 13 20 43 12 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 15 Molde v Sarpsborg 08 (1330) Viking Stavanger v Bodo Glimt (1600) Sunday, August 16 IK Start v Odd Grenland (1330) Mjondalen IF v FK Haugesund (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Tromso v Sandefjord Fotball (1600) Stabaek v Lillestrom (1800)