Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
FK Haugesund 1 Molde 1
Sandnes Ulf 1 Lillestrom 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Tromso 2 IK Start 3
Valerenga Oslo 1 Odd Grenland 2
Saturday, September 28
Aalesund 0 Brann Bergen 0
Honefoss BK 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Friday, September 27
Sogndal 0 Stromsgodset IF 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 25 15 7 3 44 23 52
-------------------------
2 Stromsgodset IF 25 15 5 5 58 25 50
3 Viking Stavanger 25 11 9 5 33 25 42
-------------------------
4 Aalesund 25 11 6 8 48 40 39
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 25 11 6 8 32 31 39
6 Molde 25 9 8 8 44 36 35
7 Brann Bergen 25 10 5 10 39 38 35
8 Odd Grenland 25 9 5 11 33 30 32
9 Lillestrom 25 8 8 9 31 34 32
10 IK Start 25 8 7 10 40 43 31
11 Valerenga Oslo 25 8 6 11 35 44 30
12 Sogndal 25 7 8 10 28 40 29
13 Sandnes Ulf 25 8 5 12 29 48 29
-------------------------
14 Tromso 25 6 7 12 34 39 25
-------------------------
15 Honefoss BK 25 5 9 11 29 42 24
16 Sarpsborg 08 25 6 5 14 32 51 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation