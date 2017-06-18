June 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 18
FK Haugesund 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Lillestrom 1 Viking Stavanger 0
Molde 3 Tromso 0
Sandefjord Fotball 1 Sarpsborg 08 0
Sogndal 0 Odd Grenland 0
Valerenga Oslo 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Saturday, June 17
Kristiansund BK 1 Aalesund 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9 25
2 Sarpsborg 08 13 7 3 3 22 12 24
3 Brann Bergen 12 6 4 2 24 10 22
4 Odd Grenland 13 6 3 4 11 11 21
5 Molde 13 6 2 5 21 16 20
6 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19
7 Stabaek 12 5 3 4 19 18 18
8 Valerenga Oslo 13 5 3 5 18 19 18
9 FK Haugesund 13 5 3 5 15 16 18
10 Lillestrom 13 5 2 6 17 18 17
11 Sandefjord Fotball 13 5 2 6 15 20 17
12 Sogndal 13 4 4 5 18 19 16
13 Stromsgodset IF 13 3 5 5 15 20 14
14 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13
15 Tromso 13 3 4 6 15 24 13
16 Viking Stavanger 13 2 2 9 11 23 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 19
Brann Bergen v Stabaek (1700)