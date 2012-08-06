Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday Monday, August 6 Stabaek 0 Brann Bergen 4 Sunday, August 5 Fredrikstad 2 Tromso 0 Odd Grenland 1 Viking Stavanger 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Aalesund 0 Sandnes Ulf 0 Lillestrom 1 Saturday, August 4 Honefoss BK 1 Stromsgodset IF 1 Molde 2 Sogndal 1 Friday, August 3 FK Haugesund 4 Valerenga Oslo 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 18 12 3 3 39 21 39 ------------------------- 2 Molde 18 11 2 5 32 20 35 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 8 9 1 30 15 33 ------------------------- 4 FK Haugesund 18 7 7 4 29 20 28 ------------------------- 5 Honefoss BK 18 7 7 4 20 19 28 6 Viking Stavanger 18 8 3 7 24 25 27 7 Brann Bergen 18 8 2 8 35 26 26 8 Valerenga Oslo 18 7 4 7 25 26 25 9 Tromso 17 6 6 5 26 22 24 10 Aalesund 18 5 8 5 24 23 23 11 Lillestrom 18 5 7 6 25 29 22 12 Odd Grenland 18 6 4 8 25 32 22 13 Sogndal 18 4 7 7 18 23 19 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 17 4 5 8 19 31 17 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 18 4 3 11 26 35 15 16 Stabaek 18 2 1 15 14 44 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation