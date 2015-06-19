June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 19
Odd Grenland 3 IK Start 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 12 9 2 1 37 13 29
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 12 8 2 2 22 11 26
3 Valerenga Oslo 12 7 2 3 28 20 23
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 13 5 6 2 21 16 21
-------------------------
5 Molde 12 6 2 4 30 15 20
6 Viking Stavanger 12 6 1 5 20 16 19
7 Lillestrom * 12 5 4 3 18 15 18
8 Stromsgodset IF 12 5 3 4 19 21 18
9 Sarpsborg 08 12 4 5 3 16 13 17
10 Aalesund 12 4 3 5 15 26 15
11 IK Start 13 3 4 6 18 22 13
12 Mjondalen IF 12 3 4 5 17 27 13
13 FK Haugesund 12 3 3 6 10 20 12
-------------------------
14 Tromso 12 2 3 7 17 23 9
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 12 2 2 8 19 29 8
16 Sandefjord Fotball 12 2 0 10 12 32 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 20
Sandefjord Fotball v Lillestrom (1330)
Molde v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Sunday, June 21
Bodo Glimt v Viking Stavanger (1330)
Aalesund v Stabaek (1600)
FK Haugesund v Mjondalen IF (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Tromso (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Rosenborg Trondheim (1800)