May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 20
Sarpsborg 08 0 Odd Grenland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 9 1 1 21 5 28
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 12 7 3 2 15 8 24
3 Molde 11 6 3 2 22 17 21
-------------------------
4 Stromsgodset IF 11 6 2 3 20 13 20
-------------------------
5 FK Haugesund 11 6 2 3 22 16 20
6 Brann Bergen 11 6 2 3 10 8 20
7 Viking Stavanger 11 5 2 4 10 11 17
8 Lillestrom 11 4 4 3 19 15 16
9 Sarpsborg 08 12 4 4 4 12 14 16
10 Sogndal 11 3 4 4 8 9 13
11 Bodo Glimt 11 3 2 6 13 16 11
12 Valerenga Oslo 11 3 1 7 10 14 10
13 Tromso 11 2 4 5 6 17 10
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 11 2 2 7 12 16 8
-------------------------
15 Stabaek 11 2 1 8 9 18 7
16 IK Start 11 0 5 6 6 18 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 21
Stabaek v Tromso (1330)
Molde v Brann Bergen (1600)
Sunday, May 22
Bodo Glimt v Aalesund (1300)
FK Haugesund v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600)
Sogndal v IK Start (1600)
Stromsgodset IF v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Lillestrom v Viking Stavanger (1800)