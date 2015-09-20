Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Aalesund 1 Odd Grenland 3
Bodo Glimt 2 Sandefjord Fotball 1
FK Haugesund 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Mjondalen IF 0 Valerenga Oslo 1
Molde 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 0
Saturday, September 19
IK Start 0 Lillestrom 0
Stabaek 2 Tromso 1
Friday, September 18
Viking Stavanger 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 17 4 3 58 20 55
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 24 14 5 5 43 28 47
3 Viking Stavanger 24 14 2 8 45 28 44
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 24 12 8 4 46 32 44
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 23 12 4 7 48 35 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 24 12 3 9 39 34 39
7 Molde 23 10 7 6 46 26 37
8 Bodo Glimt 24 11 2 11 43 44 35
9 Lillestrom * 24 8 9 7 34 36 32
10 FK Haugesund 24 7 7 10 28 42 28
11 Aalesund 24 8 4 12 32 50 28
12 Sarpsborg 08 24 6 9 9 30 35 27
13 IK Start 24 5 5 14 30 48 20
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 24 4 8 12 33 53 20
-------------------------
15 Tromso 24 4 7 13 28 42 19
16 Sandefjord Fotball 24 3 4 17 26 56 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation