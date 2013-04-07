April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Aalesund 4 Honefoss BK 3
Lillestrom 0 Viking Stavanger 1
Sandnes Ulf 1 FK Haugesund 1
Sogndal 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 4
Stromsgodset IF 1 Sarpsborg 08 1
Saturday, April 6
IK Start 2 Tromso 2
Brann Bergen 1 Molde 0
Friday, April 5
Odd Grenland 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 3 0 0 9 0 9
-------------------------
2 Aalesund 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
3 Viking Stavanger 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
-------------------------
5 Tromso 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
6 Sarpsborg 08 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
7 IK Start 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
8 Lillestrom 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 Stromsgodset IF 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Honefoss BK 3 1 0 2 7 7 3
11 Odd Grenland 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
12 Valerenga Oslo 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
13 FK Haugesund 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
-------------------------
14 Sandnes Ulf 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
16 Molde 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation