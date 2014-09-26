Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 26
Sandnes Ulf 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 24 18 5 1 54 18 59
-------------------------
2 Odd Grenland 24 14 6 4 40 23 48
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 48 39 42
-------------------------
4 Lillestrom 24 11 7 6 38 25 40
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 24 12 4 8 39 33 40
6 Valerenga Oslo 25 9 9 7 52 43 36
7 Viking Stavanger 24 7 11 6 35 32 32
8 Sarpsborg 08 24 8 8 8 34 40 32
9 Stabaek 24 9 3 12 37 48 30
10 Aalesund 24 7 7 10 28 30 28
11 IK Start 24 8 4 12 37 48 28
12 Bodo Glimt 24 8 4 12 35 46 28
13 FK Haugesund 24 6 6 12 32 39 24
-------------------------
14 Brann Bergen 24 6 5 13 33 41 23
-------------------------
15 Sogndal 24 5 6 13 25 40 21
16 Sandnes Ulf 25 3 9 13 21 43 18
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Molde v Bodo Glimt (1330)
Sogndal v FK Haugesund (1330)
Stromsgodset IF v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sunday, September 28
Stabaek v Lillestrom (1330)
IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Odd Grenland v Brann Bergen (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800)