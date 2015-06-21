June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, June 21
Aalesund 1 Stabaek 1
Bodo Glimt 0 Viking Stavanger 3
FK Haugesund 1 Mjondalen IF 1
Sarpsborg 08 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Stromsgodset IF 2 Tromso 1
Saturday, June 20
Molde 0 Valerenga Oslo 0
Sandefjord Fotball 0 Lillestrom 0
Friday, June 19
Odd Grenland 3 IK Start 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 10 2 1 39 13 32
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 13 8 3 2 23 12 27
3 Valerenga Oslo 13 7 3 3 28 20 24
-------------------------
4 Viking Stavanger 13 7 1 5 23 16 22
-------------------------
5 Molde 13 6 3 4 30 15 21
6 Odd Grenland 13 5 6 2 21 16 21
7 Stromsgodset IF 13 6 3 4 21 22 21
8 Lillestrom * 13 5 5 3 18 15 19
9 Sarpsborg 08 13 4 5 4 16 15 17
10 Aalesund 13 4 4 5 16 27 16
11 Mjondalen IF 13 3 5 5 18 28 14
12 IK Start 13 3 4 6 18 22 13
13 FK Haugesund 13 3 4 6 11 21 13
-------------------------
14 Tromso 13 2 3 8 18 25 9
-------------------------
15 Bodo Glimt 13 2 2 9 19 32 8
16 Sandefjord Fotball 13 2 1 10 12 32 7
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation