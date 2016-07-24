Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 24 IK Start 2 Valerenga Oslo 4 Lillestrom 2 Stromsgodset IF 0 Odd Grenland 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Sogndal 2 Bodo Glimt 2 Tromso 2 Stabaek 2 Saturday, July 23 Molde 0 Sarpsborg 08 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 FK Haugesund 0 Friday, July 22 Brann Bergen 6 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 17 12 4 1 37 10 40 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 17 10 4 3 25 14 34 3 Stromsgodset IF 17 10 2 5 30 21 32 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 17 9 3 5 22 13 30 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 17 8 4 5 31 28 28 6 Sarpsborg 08 17 8 4 5 21 20 28 7 Viking Stavanger 17 8 3 6 18 19 27 8 Molde 17 7 4 6 30 28 25 9 Sogndal 17 5 8 4 20 19 23 10 Lillestrom 17 5 5 7 27 28 20 11 Bodo Glimt 17 5 4 8 21 23 19 12 Tromso 17 4 6 7 18 26 18 13 Valerenga Oslo 17 4 3 10 20 27 15 ------------------------- 14 Stabaek 17 4 3 10 19 26 15 ------------------------- 15 Aalesund 17 3 4 10 19 33 13 16 IK Start 17 0 7 10 14 37 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.