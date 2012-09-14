Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Stromsgodset IF 4 Aalesund 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 22 13 5 4 47 29 44 ------------------------- 2 Molde 21 13 2 6 36 24 41 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 21 10 10 1 36 16 40 ------------------------- 4 Tromso 20 9 6 5 32 22 33 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 21 10 2 9 42 30 32 6 FK Haugesund 21 8 7 6 35 25 31 7 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 4 8 32 29 31 8 Viking Stavanger 21 9 4 8 28 27 31 9 Aalesund 22 7 8 7 29 29 29 10 Honefoss BK 21 7 8 6 22 24 29 11 Odd Grenland 21 8 4 9 28 35 28 12 Lillestrom 21 5 9 7 31 36 24 13 Sogndal 21 4 8 9 20 30 20 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 20 5 5 10 23 38 20 ------------------------- 15 Fredrikstad 21 5 3 13 29 42 18 16 Stabaek 21 3 1 17 17 51 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Molde v FK Haugesund (1600) Sunday, September 16 Fredrikstad v Sogndal (1600) Honefoss BK v Viking Stavanger (1600) Odd Grenland v Stabaek (1600) Sandnes Ulf v Brann Bergen (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Valerenga Oslo (1700) Monday, September 17 Tromso v Lillestrom (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.