Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Molde 2 Bodo Glimt 1 Sogndal 4 FK Haugesund 1 Stromsgodset IF 2 Viking Stavanger 1 Friday, September 26 Sandnes Ulf 2 Valerenga Oslo 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 25 19 5 1 56 19 62 ------------------------- 2 Odd Grenland 24 14 6 4 40 23 48 3 Stromsgodset IF 25 13 4 8 41 34 43 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 48 39 42 ------------------------- 5 Lillestrom 24 11 7 6 38 25 40 6 Valerenga Oslo 25 9 9 7 52 43 36 7 Viking Stavanger 25 7 11 7 36 34 32 8 Sarpsborg 08 24 8 8 8 34 40 32 9 Stabaek 24 9 3 12 37 48 30 10 Aalesund 24 7 7 10 28 30 28 11 IK Start 24 8 4 12 37 48 28 12 Bodo Glimt 25 8 4 13 36 48 28 13 FK Haugesund 25 6 6 13 33 43 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 25 6 6 13 29 41 24 ------------------------- 15 Brann Bergen 24 6 5 13 33 41 23 16 Sandnes Ulf 25 3 9 13 21 43 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 Stabaek v Lillestrom (1330) IK Start v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Odd Grenland v Brann Bergen (1600) Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800)