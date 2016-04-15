April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 15
FK Haugesund 2 Lillestrom 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 4 3 0 1 4 1 9
-------------------------
2 Molde 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
3 Odd Grenland 4 2 2 0 3 0 8
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
-------------------------
5 Bodo Glimt 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 FK Haugesund 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
7 Viking Stavanger 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
8 Sogndal 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
9 Lillestrom 5 1 3 1 10 8 6
10 Tromso 4 1 3 0 3 1 6
11 Stromsgodset IF 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 IK Start 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
13 Stabaek 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
-------------------------
14 Aalesund 4 1 0 3 2 6 3
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 4 0 2 2 0 5 2
16 Valerenga Oslo 4 0 0 4 1 7 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
Stromsgodset IF v Sogndal (1330)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Brann Bergen (1600)
Sunday, April 17
Bodo Glimt v Molde (1330)
Aalesund v Viking Stavanger (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Stabaek (1600)
Valerenga Oslo v Tromso (1600)
Odd Grenland v IK Start (1800)