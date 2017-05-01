May 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 1
Sarpsborg 08 1 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sunday, April 30
Aalesund 3 Tromso 1
Kristiansund BK 2 Stromsgodset IF 0
Odd Grenland 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Sandefjord Fotball 3 Molde 3
Sogndal 0 Lillestrom 1
Stabaek 0 FK Haugesund 3
Saturday, April 29
Brann Bergen 1 Viking Stavanger 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 5 1 0 11 2 16
-------------------------
2 Sarpsborg 08 6 4 0 2 15 8 12
3 Stabaek 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 6 3 2 1 10 4 11
-------------------------
5 Molde 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
6 FK Haugesund 6 3 1 2 11 9 10
7 Odd Grenland 6 3 0 3 5 9 9
8 Aalesund 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
9 Stromsgodset IF 6 2 2 2 6 8 8
10 Sandefjord Fotball 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
11 Tromso 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
12 Valerenga Oslo 6 2 0 4 9 12 6
13 Lillestrom 6 2 0 4 5 10 6
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 6 2 0 4 4 10 6
-------------------------
15 Viking Stavanger 6 1 1 4 5 8 4
16 Sogndal 6 1 1 4 6 12 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation