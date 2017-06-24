June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 24
Valerenga Oslo 3 Lillestrom 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Brann Bergen 13 7 4 2 29 10 25
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 13 7 4 2 19 9 25
3 Sarpsborg 08 13 7 3 3 22 12 24
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 14 6 3 5 21 20 21
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 13 6 3 4 11 11 21
6 Molde 13 6 2 5 21 16 20
7 Aalesund 13 5 4 4 16 14 19
8 FK Haugesund 13 5 3 5 15 16 18
9 Stabaek 13 5 3 5 19 23 18
10 Lillestrom 14 5 2 7 18 21 17
11 Sandefjord Fotball 13 5 2 6 15 20 17
12 Sogndal 13 4 4 5 18 19 16
13 Stromsgodset IF 13 3 5 5 15 20 14
-------------------------
14 Kristiansund BK 13 3 4 6 12 19 13
-------------------------
15 Tromso 13 3 4 6 15 24 13
16 Viking Stavanger 13 2 2 9 11 23 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 25
Aalesund v Odd Grenland (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Sogndal (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Brann Bergen (1600)
Stabaek v Kristiansund BK (1600)
Tromso v Sandefjord Fotball (1600)
Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1800)
Monday, June 26
Stromsgodset IF v Molde (1700)