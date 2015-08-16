Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
IK Start 0 Odd Grenland 4
Mjondalen IF 2 FK Haugesund 1
Rosenborg Trondheim 2 Valerenga Oslo 0
Stabaek 3 Lillestrom 2
Tromso 1 Sandefjord Fotball 1
Saturday, August 15
Molde 0 Sarpsborg 08 0
Viking Stavanger 2 Bodo Glimt 1
Friday, August 14
Aalesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 15 3 2 55 18 48
-------------------------
2 Stabaek 20 12 5 3 36 22 41
3 Viking Stavanger 20 12 1 7 38 24 37
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 20 11 3 6 36 27 36
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 20 8 8 4 38 29 32
6 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 3 7 36 31 30
7 Molde 19 7 6 6 38 22 27
8 Bodo Glimt 20 8 2 10 33 38 26
9 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 27 41 25
10 Lillestrom * 20 6 7 7 28 33 24
11 FK Haugesund 20 6 6 8 22 31 24
12 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 8 8 22 29 20
13 IK Start 20 5 4 11 27 40 19
-------------------------
14 Mjondalen IF 20 4 7 9 31 47 19
-------------------------
15 Tromso 20 4 5 11 26 38 17
16 Sandefjord Fotball 20 3 4 13 21 44 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 1 point.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation