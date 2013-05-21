May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Norwegian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 21 Sandnes Ulf 0 Viking Stavanger 1 Sarpsborg 08 3 Valerenga Oslo 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Stromsgodset IF 11 8 2 1 24 7 26 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 11 6 3 2 21 11 21 3 Aalesund 11 6 2 3 23 14 20 ------------------------- 4 Viking Stavanger 11 6 2 3 13 10 20 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 11 6 0 5 13 14 18 6 FK Haugesund 11 5 2 4 15 12 17 7 Tromso 11 4 4 3 17 12 16 8 Sogndal 11 4 3 4 14 18 15 9 Sarpsborg 08 11 3 5 3 15 21 14 10 Honefoss BK 11 3 4 4 14 14 13 11 Valerenga Oslo 11 4 1 6 12 17 13 12 Lillestrom 11 3 3 5 15 21 12 13 IK Start 11 3 3 5 14 22 12 ------------------------- 14 Sandnes Ulf 11 2 4 5 9 13 10 ------------------------- 15 Odd Grenland 11 2 2 7 7 14 8 16 Molde 11 1 4 6 11 17 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 24 Stromsgodset IF v Aalesund (1700) Saturday, May 25 Molde v Honefoss BK (1330) Valerenga Oslo v Rosenborg Trondheim (1600) Sunday, May 26 Lillestrom v FK Haugesund (1330) Odd Grenland v Sandnes Ulf (1600) Sogndal v IK Start (1600) Viking Stavanger v Tromso (1600) Brann Bergen v Sarpsborg 08 (1700)